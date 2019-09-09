Pickle: Are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet? I hope not!
The above is one of those repetitive phrases that children use to search for solutions of being really tired of being controlled. We are in that kind of situation now in our nation. I hope we never get to the answer that some seem to want. Yes!—Dr. Jack Minzey, retired head of the Department of Education at Eastern Michigan University and prolific writer on education and the government.
In his last book "Civil War" he suggested a progressive process as to how civil wars happen? First, he stated that when one side refuses to accept election results, you have a countdown to a civil war. This has happened with President Trump. Many Democrats and never Trumpers refuse to accept the election results.
The second step is to gain control of one or more of the government, such as the congress. The third step is to try to neutralize the effectiveness of the President and his cabinet.
The Liberals so far are not very effective at getting the latter done so their system is in jeopardy of failing. We had one civil war in the U.S. and I sure do not want another. More Americans died in the Civil War than any other war and we do not want or need that.
Accept the results of legal elections and get your vote out for the next one, wage war at the ballot box not in the streets. Get over the 2016 election and accept the results, children.
John H. Pickle, Jr.,
Lodi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.