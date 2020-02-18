Terry Martindale passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Bruce, WI., where he lived with his wife and devoted caretaker Sally since July, 2019. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease in the last several years.
Terry is survived by his son, Matthew P. Martindale, his wife Heather Hellegers, grandchildren, Keagan and Vivian Martindale of Deforest; and his daughter, Meagan M. Strobl, Lodi and Ben Strobl, Poynette; his former wife, Jacqueline Martindale and her siblings, who despite their divorce continued to be amicable. He is also survived by his twin sister and brother-in-law Mary and LJ Stehberger of Dallas, WI; his nephew Jeff Potter and family of Exeland and niece Jennifer Potter; Sally’s family including her children and siblings. His grieving friends among many are: Jim and Kathy Hellenbrand, Lodi; Lois Loff, Dane; Gordy and Becky Morauske, Sun Prairie; Dennis and Shirley Froh, Lodi. He had many friends and fellow workers in the Lodi and Madison area. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Harold and Maxine Martindale and many aunts and uncles in the Bruce area.
Born December 12, 1946, Terry grew up on a farm near Lake Amacoy, graduated from Bruce High School in 1965 and moved to Lodi with his wife, Jacki, when his construction company relocated to the Madison area in 1974. He worked most of his life as construction foreman/pipelayer/heavy equipment operator for Morauske’s Capital Underground company. In winters when work slowed, he was a house husband raising his young children. He enjoyed living and maintaining his five-acre property north of Lodi, making wood, gardening and even raising chickens in the 80’s. Robust and active, he enjoyed camping, canoeing, and skiing. Terry especially loved his church family at the Lodi United Methodist Church whom he served in many capacities since 1974. He served for many years on the Land Use and Development committee for the Township of Lodi. He married his high school sweetheart Sally Stone Jennings in 2008.
His good-natured smile, his willingness to always lend a hand, and faithfulness to his church will be a long remembered legacy to those who knew him. Memorials may be made to the Lodi United Methodist Church or Parkinson’s Disease research organizations such as The Michael J. Fox Foundation. A celebration of his life will be held at the LUMC on Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 in Lodi.
