Kimberly’s Dr. Robert Mayfield Named WASDA Superintendent of the Year The Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators has named Dr. Robert Mayfield as its 2020 Superintendent of the Year.
Dr. Mayfield, a 1986 Lodi High School graduate, has served as superintendent of the Kimberly Area School District (KASD) since 2008.
“I am truly humbled to receive this honor, which represents all the talent, hard work and commitment of our staff, school leaders, Board of Education, students and families throughout our District,” said Mayfield. “Dr. Mayfield is an exemplary superintendent and a great representative of the high quality of district leadership that exists in school systems across Wisconsin,” said Jon Bales, Executive Director of WASDA. “We are very pleased to recognize his outstanding work through the Superintendent of the Year award.”
During his time as superintendent, Mayfield has focused on building a public school system around three components: a clear vision for the future in which all students reach their potential, developing highquality staff and creating a culture of continuous improvement.
Mayfield worked with parents, students, staff and community members to develop the District’s “Plan for Excellence.” The plan provides a clear vision and goals for the District’s future.
“Our community has embraced a vision of creating a public school system in which all children have opportunities to reach their potential,” said Mayfield. He continues to engage the community to pursue these goals.
Mayfield also focuses on developing high-quality staff and administrators.
“I believe in having talented people in the right positions to be most effective,” he said. “This includes staff who are dedicated to continuous improvement, learning for the benefit of students’ learning and meeting the individual needs of every child.”
Mayfield cites the efforts of staff to serve students with mental health challenges as one of the most impactful accomplishments of his time as superintendent.
“I consider the mental health continuum of services the district has implemented for students as a significant achievement,” said Mayfield. “This was made possible through the efforts of many people. It has involved many hours of strategic planning, seeking funding and developing creative partnerships to provide mental health counseling options to all our students.”
In addition to having a clear plan for the future and skilled people in place, Mayfield fosters a culture of improvement. He describes it as the “Kimberly way” — a culture of continuous improvement for student success.
“We have high expectations for our students and staff,” said Mayfield. “If you are going to pursue an opportunity, I want you to excel at it and know that our District will be there to support you along the way.”
One example of this culture of improvement is the District’s work to identify and address stagnant English language arts and math achievement among student subgroups, including students with special needs and those who are economically disadvantaged. Through staff members’ dedication to embracing continuous improvement practices, the two lowest-performing and highest-poverty schools in the District now have realized four years of continued growth.
“Together, we have demonstrated that, by setting goals, refusing to accept the status quo and being steadfast in our efforts toward continuous improvement, we can raise achievement for all public school students,” said Mayfield. “I am thankful for a community that supports our work, a Board of Education that believes in the many leaders within our District and a staff that believes in making this culture happen. I am proud to represent the Kimberly Area School District and our entire community."
During his 27-year career with the District, Dr. Mayfield has served as an assistant superintendent for learning, as well as an associate high school principal and elementary principal. Earlier in his career, he was a special education teacher and athletic coach. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, a master’s degree from Marian University and a doctorate from Cardinal Stritch University. Mayfield and his wife, Robin, are the proud parents of twins Kyle and Lauren, who are both attending college in the UW system. His wife and children are all graduates of Kimberly High School.
Since its inception more than 30 years ago, WASDA’s Superintendent of the Year program has become widely acknowledged as the most prestigious honor a Wisconsin school system leader can attain. Applicants are measured on criteria that include successfully meeting the needs of students, personal and organizational communication, professionalism, participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national and international issues.
“Over his 11-year tenure as superintendent of the Kimberly Area School District, Dr. Mayfield has proven himself to be a truly transformational leader focused on continuous improvement for our students, teachers and staff,” said Dr. Montgomery Elmer, KASD Board of Education president. “This recognition from WASDA is a great reflection of the hard work and dedication he has demonstrated while serving our school district community in so many meaningful ways. On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Bob for this award.”
Mayfield will represent Wisconsin in the National Superintendent of the Year program, sponsored by the American Association of School Administrators, VALIC and Aramark, at AASA’s National Conference on Education in San Diego in February 2020. WASDA will present the 2020 Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year award to Dr. Mayfield at the joint WASB/WASDA/WASBO Convention in Milwaukee in January
