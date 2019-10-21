Lodi High School was recently notified that 41 students have been recognized by the College Board as Advanced Placement Scholar award recipients.
Advanced Placement (AP) classes are high school courses that offer college level content. According to Vince Breunig, principal of Lodi High School, students take AP courses “to increase their college and career readiness by pushing themselves to work through college level material regardless if they plan to go on to a four year college or not.”
Students can score anywhere from a 1-5 on these standardized exams which are sponsored by the College Board. Students can typically earn three college credits by taking an AP exam and earning a score of three or higher. Lodi High School offers 13 different Advanced Placement classes: English Language and Composition, English Literature and Composition, Human Geography, Psychology, United States History, World History, Calculus AB, Calculus BC, Biology, Environmental Science, Computer Science, and Spanish Language and Culture. This past year 46.9% of the student body at Lodi High School took at least one Advanced Placement course (221 students took 317 AP courses).
The AP Scholar Awards recognize individual students for their exceptional achievement on Advance Placement (AP) exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on the AP exams.
Taylor Hately was the second Lodi student to ever earn a National AP Scholar Award. To be a National AP Scholar, a student must score at least a 4 on all AP exams taken, and score 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams.
Sixteen students qualified to be named AP Scholars with Distinction. To be an AP Scholar with Distinction, students must average a score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and score 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The following students qualified as AP Scholars with Distinction:vBrandon Grover, Jenna Hamre, Taylor Hatley, Owen Jelinek Alison Klann, Kyle Mayberry, Zachery O’Connor, Emily Popp, Zachary Potter, Ian Seidler, Benjamin Simplot, Ian VanderKooi, Jared Volk, Rhianna Walzer, Julia Wiessing and Blaise Zander.
To be an AP Scholar with Honor, students must average a score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and score 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Nine students earned the AP Scholar with Honors distinction: Amanda Crowder, Helen Dean, Hannah Heider, Mackenzie Heyroth, Samantha Mori, Jack Sagers, Payton Sullivan, Elizabeth TenBarge, and Akagoanye Torti.
The following sixteen students qualified to be named AP scholars. To be an AP scholar, students must earn scores of 3 or higher on three different AP exams. Gloria Bilse, Melissa Burmeister, Isabelle Clary, Austin Davis, Slater Fitzgerald, Alana Gilles, Ashley Gray, Joye Hellenbrand, Megan Karls, Jessica Keller, Kaelyn Kruchten, Allyson McGettigan, Molly McMahon, Jordan Mefford, Emily Oetzman, and Timothy Prosek.
Breunig also shared that Lodi High School was recognized earlier this spring as an AP Pacesetter School by the Wisconsin Advanced Placement Advisory Council. This was the sixth consecutive year that Lodi High School has been recognized for this honor.
