The Lodi boys and girls cross country teams took part in the Poynette Invite at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course on Thursday.
The Blue Devil boys garnered fourth place after picking up 128 team points.
Deerfield/Cambridge (42) won the Large Division boys title over Wautoma (56).
The Lady Blue Devils registered 159 points to finish sixth in the Large Division.
Lake Mills easily won the girls Large Division with 26 points, while Watertown Luther Prep (61) was second.
Parker Heintz paced the Lodi boys with a 14th-place finish, while teammate Sean Crowder was 21st.
Lauren Milne had a great race for the Lady Blue Devils. She worked her way to ninth place in the Large Division.
Lodi’s Norah Lee came in 16th place.
For more on the invite check back online and in next week’s Enterprise.
