Susan Miller, School Board president, announced that the School Board is asking that any community members interested in helping design the superintendent search process attend a focus group at the Lodi High School on Dec. 9, 2019. Community members are invited to attend at 6:30 p.m.
Focus groups set the path for the entire search. You will be helping the board develop a candidate profile, application questions, and screening criteria. The process will provide a focus for finding the candidate who will best match the needs of the School District of Lodi.
The board is beginning a superintendent search to replace Charles Pursell, District Administrator, who will be retiring in June, 2020. The board has chosen the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist in this search process.
