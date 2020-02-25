The City of Lodi is updating its Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP) to identify a park and recreation system that meets the needs of existing and future citizens.
The plan also provides a park and recreation program to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life, as well as preserves and protects the City’s open spaces, water, historical, cultural, natural, and economic resources.
A presentation on the CORP will be made at the next regularly scheduled Parks Committee meeting. The meeting will take place March 3, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 130 S. Main St., Lodi, WI.
A draft of the CORP is available online or at City Hall. After the presentation, the public is welcome to provide feedback to the Parks Committee.
