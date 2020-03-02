UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December.
Lodi
- Megan Kearney, Nursing and Health Sciences, BSN, nursing
Poynette
- Abigail Mason, Education and Human Sciences, BME, music
Rio
- Iris Dishno, Arts and Sciences, BA, integrated strategic communication
UW-Milwaukee
The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2019 semester.
Lodi
- Elizabeth Blazek, Nursing Undergraduate
- Alice Gorton, Business Undergraduate
- Isabelle Jelinek, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
- Megan Karls, Office of Central Advising-UG
- Tessa Miskimen, Letters & Science Undergrad
- Jamie Williams, AOC-Undergraduate
Pardeeville
- Samantha Carter, Health Sciences Undergraduate
- Cody Santas, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
- Ravin Schmitt, Education Undergraduate
- Megan Servi, AOC-Undergraduate
- Alissa Shortreed, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad
Poynette
- Madeline Redell, Letters & Science Undergrad
- Jamie Riddle, School of the Arts-Undergrad
UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the University Dean's List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).
Dane
- Mitch Nellen, Honor Roll
- Hallie Ziegler, Dean's List
Lodi
- Elizabeth Anthon, Honor Roll
- Courtney Davis, Honor Roll
- Mandy Giese, Honor Roll
- Molly Ness, Dean's List
- Rachel Porter, Dean's List
- Amber Richter, Honor Roll
- Alyssa Roland, Honor Roll
Pardeeville
- Sydney Carpenter, Honor Roll
- Kelsey Ehlert, Dean's List
- Jennifer Kamrath, Dean's List
- Savannah Lenius, Dean's List
- Courtney Peterson, Dean's List
- Kirston Purtell, Honor Roll
- Payton Purtell, Dean's List
Poynette
- Nicholas Koss, Dean's List
- Elizabeth Reddeman, Dean's List
Rio
- Matthew Frisch, Honor Roll
Carthage College
More than 900 students have been named to the Carthage College dean's list for the fall 2019 semester. Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Dane
- Logan Hoon
Lodi
- Katelyn Conklin
Pardeeville
- Jared Bauer
Rio
- Clarence Graham
Edgewood College
The following students have been named to the Dean's List at Edgewood College for the Fall 2019 semester:
Lodi
- Morgan Kearney
Pardeeville
- Jordan Bauer
The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2019 semester at Edgewood College. Full time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Lodi
- Michaela Avila
- Kaylie Dzioba
- Anna Hansen
- Morgan Kearney
- Kendra Nicolay
- Christopher Raemisch
- Brandyn Storhoff
Pardeeville
- Jordan Bauer
Rio
- Jeromy Toutant
- Alexis DeMinter
University of Alabama
Brooke Schoepp, of Lodi, was named to The University of Alabama President's List for fall 2019. A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term at UA were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
Lodi
- Zachary T O'Connor, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Pardeeville
- Emma C Haukom, Junior, College of Design
Poynette
- Claire Redell, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.