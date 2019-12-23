‘Tis the season of giving. Every year, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation supports community projects that contribute to the health of the community. Organizations apply for these “Healthy Life Initiative Grants.” Applications are reviewed by the members of the Foundation Board Grants & Gifts Committee.
The grantees for 2020 have been selected. According to Todd Wuerger, Executive Director of the Foundation, “The total amount awarded for next year was more than $25,000. We thank our supporters and donors who make these gifts possible.”
2020 grant recipients
Friends of the Lodi Public Library
Lodi Public Library has insufficient programming for adults and no health programming. This grant addresses both issues.
LODI C.R.E.W., Lodi High School
Funding will support "Little Explorers," who will be planting herbs in the HS green house, caring for their plants and harvesting them with the guidance of the agriculture department and the high school students.
Lodi High School
During the 18-19 school year, 46%-58% of LHS students reported experiencing significant problems due to anxiety. The grant will be used to offer yoga and teaching coping skills and stress management will reduce these percentages.
