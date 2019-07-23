The City of Lodi is looking to install a mural on the old bank on Lodi Street based on a design chosen by the community.
The Lodi Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit from the new bank’s owner, Nathan Gindt, on Tuesday, July 16 and recommended the mural to the Lodi City Council. The project was put on hold for several months following the untimely death of the previous bank owner but has progressed forward following the new buyer’s loan being granted. An agreement was drafted by the city and Gindt in June.
This project was referred from the Ad Hoc Corridor Plan Steering Committee, which was looking to improve the downtown area to make it more visitor friendly. The project was then forwarded to the Economic Development Committee where they designed the mural through public input.
After a public survey was completed, Bernie’s Signs from Prairie du Sac was chosen to do the mural between the two artists that were being considered. Rich Stevenson, chair of the Plan Commission, said Bernie’s Signs had a better vision for the mural.
“This one more identified Lodi as what it was,” Stevenson said. “This one just depicted more of Lodi.”
The winning design won by 41 votes and includes the words “Lodi Peaceful Valley” and features ducks and a scenic valley background.
Before the mural will go up, The city is planning on cleaning the side of the bank. Director of administration Julie Ostrander estimated the resurfacing of the building’s exterior wall, including power washing, prime and paint to be $5,880. The city budgeted $10,000 for the project. Another $15,000 is budgeted to pay for the mural.
Stevenson said the city is hoping to begin construction of the mural as soon as possible.
