The Lodi boys and girls cross country teams both claimed top-four finishes at the invitational the Blue Devils hosted on Saturday.
The Lady Blue Devils garnered 83 points to place third behind Milton (41) and Jefferson (49).
Lauryn Milne had the only top-10 individual finish for the Lodi girls. She clocked in at 22 minutes, 11.65 seconds to place seventh overall.
The Lady Blue Devils’ Norah Lee came in 12th with her time of 22:32.93.
The Lodi boys came away with fourth place after collecting 90 points. Jefferson (45), Milton (53) and Brodhead-Juda (86) claimed the top three spots.
Parker Heintz was the Blue Devil’s top runner. He finished in 18:55.82 to place 12th overall.
For more on the invite check back online and in next week’s Enterprise.
