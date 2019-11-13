The Lodi boys soccer team put together a solid Capitol Conference season this fall and was rewarded with seven selections to the all-conference team.
The Blue Devils finished 6-3 in the Capitol and tied Watertown Luther Prep and Lake Mills for third place behind Sugar River (7-1-1) and Wisconsin Heights (6-2-1). Cambridge (4-3-2), Wisconsin Dells (3-4-2), Columbus (3-6), Lakeside Lutheran (1-8) and Dodgeland (0-9) rounded out the standings.
The Blue Devils had two players named to the first team, including junior midfielder AJ Karls and junior goalie Carson Richter. It was the first all-conference recognition for both players.
Karls led Lodi with 30 points this season. He had a team-high 13 goals and four assists.
Richter had a great season in the net. He finished with 180 saves and had a save percentage of .853.
The first team was filled out by forwards Gavin Childs (Jr., Wisconsin Heights), Breckin Faber (Jr., Sugar River), John Wilke (Jr., Lake Mills) and Will Van Dinter (Jr., Wisconsin Dells), midfielders Charlie Douma (Sr., Sugar River), Caeben Schomber (Jr., Wisconsin Heights), Ryan Downing (So., Sugar River), Adam Brands (Sr., Luther Prep) and Zach Huffman (So., Cambridge) and defenders Tyler Stampfl (Jr., Sugar River), Brodie Trollop (Jr., Wisconsin Heights), Ben Incha (Sr., Cambridge) and Camden Schultz (Sr., Lake Mills).
Douma and Wilke shared Capitol Conference Player of the Year honors.
Senior midfielder Matthew Brisky was the lone Blue Devil on the second team. He finished the season with four goals and five assists.
Joining Brisky on the second team were forwards Salvatore Genco (Sr., Columbus), Carter Siegenthaler (So., Sugar River) and Brandon Her (Jr., Cambridge), midfielders Jailen Ortega (So., Lake Mills), Rhead Jacobus (Sr., Wisconsin Heights) and Owen Ernest (Sr., Luther Prep), defenders Zair Palacios (Jr., Luther Prep), Owen Odegard (Sr., Sugar River) and Brayden Cymbalak (Sr., Wisconsin Heights) and goalie Julian Lutz (Sr., Sugar River).
Lodi had senior forward Nathaniel Karls, junior midfielder Brady Ziegler, senior defender Ben Zieser and junior defender Zach Veling named honorable mention All-Capitol. Karls and Zieser also earned honorable mention last season.
Karls finished second on the team with 21 points. He registered nine goals and three assists.
Ziegler ended the season with three goals and two assists, while Veling had a goal.
Rounding out the honorable mention list were forwards Drew Stoddard (Jr., Lake Mills), Sam King (Fr., Wisconsin Heights), Isaias Santos (Sr., Luther Prep) and Seth Hayden (Sr., Dodgeland), midfielders Nicholas Sabey (Jr., Wisconsin Dells), Kyle Main (So., Lakeside Lutheran), Tyler Lueshow (Sr., Sugar River), Ben Lukszys (So., Sugar River), Brayden Ciesiolka (So., Lake Mills), Ayden Moynihan (Sr., Cambridge) and Noah Ziperski (Sr., Sugar River), defenders Jake Hale (Sr., Wisconsin Dells), Carter Roelke (Jr., Lakeside Lutheran), Hayden Ott (Sr., Columbus), Anton Bednarski (Jr., Dodgeland), Jed Mittelstadt (Jr., Luther Prep) and Lucas Hart (So., Lake Mills) and goalies Trever Dempfl (Jr., Wisconsin Heights), Ben Fish (Sr., Wisconsin Dells), Carson Galla (Sr., Cambridge), Caleb Heckendorf (Sr., Luther Prep) and Connor Dean (Sr., Lake Mills).
