The Lodi girls and boys cross country teams had their respective seasons come to an end at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 River Valley Sectional. They placed ninth and 10th, respectively.
“I was very pleased how the teams performed,” Blue Devil coach Kurt Wilson said. “Going into the meet we knew we didn’t have much of a chance to advance, but the kids showed up with goals to accomplish and put in their best effort to achieve them. The team represented Lodi cross country in a very positive manner. We were blessed with some great seniors whose efforts have helped lay the groundwork for even greater success next season.”
The Lady Blue Devils finished ninth after garnering 237 team points.
McFarland grabbed the girls title with 74 points, followed in the top five by Mount Horeb (92), Evansville (131), Platteville (137) and Madison Edgewood (152).
“The girls ran extremely well,” Wilson said.
The Lodi boys were 10th with 246 points.
Mount Horeb earned the sectional crown with 85 points, followed in the top five by New Glarus (92), Dodgeville (106), Evansville (128) and Edgewood (132).
“The Lodi boys had some fine performances at the sectional meet as well,” Wilson said.
Nora Lee was the top runner for the Lady Blue Devils. She clocked in at 21 minutes, 42.5 seconds to place 30th overall.
Lodi’s Claire Schoenemann set a new personal record with her time of 22:07.2, which put her in 35th place.
Lexi Meek worked her way to a time of 22:08.1 to place 36th.
Lodi’s Aly Endres crossed the finish line in 22:45.4 to place 56th.
“It was her fastest time of the season and over two minutes faster than the meet we had on the same course earlier in the year,” Wilson said.
Lizzy Clepper (24:21.7) closed out the team score for Lodi after placing 80th.
Thea Collins (91st, 25:33.6) and Kayla Piprquet (96th, 26:40.9) also ran for the Lady Blue Devils.
Parker Heintz led Lodi on the boys’ side. He finished in 18:00.7 to place 25th overall.
“Last year, Parker finished 66th at sectionals, so it was a big step up this season for the sophomore,” Wilson said.
The Blue Devils’ Sean Crowder (18:31.3) worked his way to 43rd place, while Blaise Zander (18:44.8) set a new personal record to place 54th.
Mason Marchand (57th, 18:49.4) and Brandon Grover (67th, 19:04.6) were the final two scoring runners for Lodi, while Paul Lins (71st, 19:17.0) and Luke Collins (75th, 19:28.3) also took part in the race.
The WIAA state meet is set for this Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
