The Merrimac Ferry officially closed for the 2019 season on Monday, Nov. 18.
Merrimac Ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties. The ferry generally operates April to November. The Merrimac Ferry, Wisconsin's only free ferry:
- Shuttles WIS 113 traffic 24 hours a day, seven days a week, between Okee on the east bank and Merrimac on the west.
- Holds 15 vehicles at a time, in addition to bicycles and pedestrians, and in 2018 ferried over 239,783 vehicles across the river.
- Takes about seven minutes for a single crossing.
Emergency and/or planned maintenance closures of the ferry will be posted on the 511 Wisconsin Travel Information website.
