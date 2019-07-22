Sauk and Dane officials will hold a kick-off event Tuesday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m. for the two-county feasibility study of building a bridge over the Wisconsin River at Sauk City to connect the recently expanded Great Sauk State Trail with Walking Iron Trail envisioned in northwest Dane County.
The location is the former site of the 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge demolished in 2018 after years of disuse and failure of a support pier during spring floods. The study by MSA Professional Services of Baraboo in partnership with Westbrook Associated Engineering of Spring Green will explore design and cost options for a new 500-foot bridge for pedestrian, bicycle, and snowmobile use in the existing rail corridor.
“The goal of this project is to ultimately deliver a world-class trail experience and identify the bridge and connecting trail systems as an international recreational destination,” said Marty Krueger, chairperson of the Great Sauk State Trail Commission which is administering the $78,825 shared-cost study for the two counties.
The location of the event is 1243 Water St. in Sauk City (Google Map). Officials will discuss the bridge study and adjacent regional recreational trail projects.
The bridge project approved by the Commission July 10 calls for the consultants to identify a preliminary design alternative based on construction feasibility, consideration of environmental matters, cost of construction and maintenance, and other factors to be determined. If the Commission and Counties agree to pursue development of the project and funding is available, the preferred preliminary design alternative will be utilized as the basis to prepare an environmental report, regulatory permits, and construction documents under a separate request for proposals in the future.
Great Sauk State Trail is a 13-mile multi-use recreational trail connecting the Sauk Prairie community to Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area. Walking Iron Trail, as now envisioned in the seven-mile rail corridor from the Wisconsin River crossing site to the Village of Mazomanie, would involve a combination of rails-to-trail conversion with shared trail-rail use of state-owned land under long-term lease to Wisconsin & Southern Railroad.
“This project is important to our area’s quality of life but is much more than a recreational project. This is a regional economic development and tourism economy initiative,” Krueger said.
A final report from MSA/Westbrook is due by December 31, 2019. Meetings in each county to present preliminary design concepts and solicit public comment are being planned for mid- October. The public is encouraged to visit the project Facebook Page for updates and future opportunities for input.
