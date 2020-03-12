It’s been almost two years, but there’s been a few amendments to the Highlands of Ridgestone General Development Plan for the city of Lodi.
The project has been developing the area around Lodi Primary School, and changes were made to Phase 2 of the overall project, specifically regarding the Terrace Vista housing developments.
The amendments to the plan were discussed at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting March 10.
The original plan had the creation of Mariahwynn Terrace being connected to Sauk Street, making it a through street. But given the elevation of the area, as long as issues with the sediment are resolved, the developers of the project — Portage-based Grothman Holdings, LLC — decided to turn the road into a circle drive (somewhat similar to a cul-de-sac). Developer James Grothman and Project Engineer Joe DeYoung of the company both attended the meeting.
During the public portion of the discussion of the project, a resident asked why the circle drive was the better fit over anything else.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Steve Tremlett said that the ability to put the road through (to Sauk Street) was cost prohibitive, so it was a design choice to provide a nicer area than the typical cul-de-sac. The area in question has some steep slopes to the topography, making plans for a passable roadway difficult.
Grothman said that initially the two lanes of Mariahwynn Terrace would be on separate levels, but figuring out how to successfully do that became “an engineering feat.” He added that the difference in lanes would be a 10-foot difference in height placement and that “it was ridiculous.”
“We just could not make it work,” Grothman said.
DeYoung added that they tried many different ways, but couldn’t meet the standards being set.
“We tried to come up with whatever we could, but nothing made sense,” DeYoung said. “It became way too complicated to try and get a road in. This is the best way we can develop that property and make sense.”
Grothman said his crew tried for nearly two years to find a way to connect Mariahwynn Terrace and Sauk Street, but simply couldn’t do it.
“It’s impossible to make it over that hill,” Grothman said.
There were other issues that forced the alteration in plans, too.
It was noted that the circle drive still met the demands of preserving the woodlands and the steep slope and still allow pedestrian access. The circle drive will also be wide enough for all emergency vehicles to get through if needed.
Alderperson Peter Tonn was one commission member in favor of the circle drive.
“From a desirability standpoint, the circle drive is perfect,” Tonn said. “All of the lots on the circle drive — what a private, beautiful place to live by not having connectivity. … there’s no through traffic. (This) has a chance to be really successful because there’s a brand new school right there, next to two other beautiful (school) buildings, next to another beautiful development. … It’s wooded, completely private and connected to an absolutely incredible multi-use trail.”
The other amendments to the plan were to remove Lot 37 from the Terrace Vista plans — which turned into land purchased by Lodi Primary School — and will be a road used for emergency access to the school’s recreational fields; add a shared private driveway off Sauk Street to five single-family homes; allow one of the single-family lots on circle drive to follow the modified setback requirements for narrow lot design; and add one additional single-family lot to the Terrace Plat.
It was suggested that the current multi-use trail that runs along the south side of Sauk Street be planned to continue its stretch near the private shared drive and planned stormwater detention pond through the use of easements. The trail currently stops at Fieldstone Drive, just to the east of the development.
“The trail is a phenomenal benefit,” Tonn said. “It is used every single day by many, many people.”
The developers were asked to allow for a few different modifications regarding the trail, which will be discussed further at a later date.
Voted on as a whole, the amendments were unanimously approved by the commission to be brought to the City Council, which met March 17.
In other news, Jim Duffy addressed the commission about the building that housed the Madison Area Radio Control Car Association, which ceased operations at 103 Pleasant Street (the former location of Lodi Primary School). The organization was issued a zoning violation. It now leaves the association with an empty building.
“Empty buildings attract crime,” Duffy said.
Duffy said there were break-ins and vandalism shortly after opening the building. They worked through the problems with the local police department. Duffy said they also brought in the Dane County Sherrif Department to use the facility for tactical training exercises. The radio car association closed the doors a couple weeks ago and Duffy said there was a break-in recently.
“We have a long-term plan that we’re working on for the building, and you will be hearing more about that,” Duffy said to the commission. “But for the short term, I think it’s vital that we keep somebody, something occupying that building. It makes a big difference.”
Duffy said he has been working with Tremlett to find that short-term solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.