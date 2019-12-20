The stadium fundraising committee has reinvigorated the fundraising efforts for the stadium turf project. Community members have jumped on this committee and have brought a new level of passion and excitement to this cause. We appreciate all who have donated their time, talent, or money towards this fundraising effort.
Although we had many donate to the project (individuals, businesses, graduating classes, etc.), I wanted to highlight one donation and the reason behind it. The Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce donated $5,000 toward this project and are in full support of this effort. They recognize that when games get postponed, moved, or canceled, not only does it impact the students and families of those directly involved, but it also has a negative impact upon many of the businesses in our community. Many people shared with the Chamber that a restaurant in Waunakee had a huge cardboard sign welcoming the Blue Devils to town when we had to move our last regular season football game to Waunakee due to poor field conditions. While this restaurant parking lot was full, restaurants in Lodi had a significant decline in business compared to other home football games. Money that was typically spent in Lodi was spent in Waunakee.
Now is the time to support this project. We need both individuals and businesses to help this cause. We can no longer wait to see what other businesses or our neighbors are giving before we decide to support this project. The Board will be reevaluating the sustainability of this project in early February, so the time is now. Please consider how you can help.
To donate, go the Lodi School District website and click on the stadium link or drop donations off at the district office or Associated Bank (donations are tax deductible). You can follow the progress of this fundraiser on the district’s website or by searching and liking the newly created Lodi Blue Devils Stadium Facebook page. The community group that is spearheading this fundraising is planning a fundraising event at KD’s on Jan. 19 from 11:30-5:30 p.m. which will include raffle items and a live auction. Donations are also being accepted for raffle items for this event. If you have items that you would like to donate for this please contact Brent Richter at richtbr@lodischoolswi.org or myself at breunvi@lodischoolswi.org so we can get these included for the January 19 event.
It will take an entire community to reach the goal of replacing our current stadium field with a turf field. Your donation will benefit the boys and girls soccer team, football, band, cheerleaders, baseball, softball, physical education classes, and the youth program as well as our business community. The goal of this project is to ensure that every Lodi High School soccer player, football player, band member and cheerleader gets to safely play or perform in the stadium for all scheduled games in front of his or her family and friends. Won’t you please play a role in making this dream a reality?
