Over 125 students in grades 9-12 will soon gain hands-on experience using the school district’s new greenhouse. Lodi Utilities, the not-for-profit, community-owned utility, is helping through a $5,000 donation towards the purchase of a retractable greenhouse curtain. High school students will use the greenhouse curtain to incorporate energy efficiency components into current curriculum.
“We are thankful for Lodi Utility’s donation towards the retractable curtains,” said Michelle Howe, a Science/Agriculture teacher. “This will be a great addition to our energy curriculum, which empowers students to learn about energy efficiency through hands-on discovery.”
The total cost of the retractable greenhouse curtain is approximately $8,500. By providing heat retention in the winter and cooling effects in the summer, the curtain will create up to 40% in energy savings. In addition, the greenhouse curtain will reduce the need for watering.
Students studying plant science and agriculture will learn about energy efficiency using the new greenhouse curtain. For one week, students will measure the temperature of the greenhouse thrice daily while the curtain is down, checking the meters and calculating the electricity and gas used to heat or cool the greenhouse. In week two, students will make the same measurements and calculations while the curtain remains raised. Finally, students will graph the differences in temperature, electricity and gas between the two weeks.
Students in the WI Fish & Aquaculture class will follow a similar course, but as applied to the aquaponics system. They will measure the temperature of water with and without the curtain, along with electricity used for heating the aquaponics system.
“Energy efficiency is really important to us at Lodi Utilities,” stated Julie Ostrander, City of Lodi Director of Administration. “We’re pleased to be able to help the Lodi School District enhance their agriculture program by providing these great learning opportunities for students in the community.”
Lodi Utilities’ $5,000 donation comes on the heels of a previous $1,000 donation the utility made towards greenhouse equipment. That donation went towards the purchase of water, fertilizer, the aquaponics system, and additional needed materials.
