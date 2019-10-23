The Lodi boys soccer team had mixed results in the final week of the regular season. The Blue Devils earned a split in their final two games.
In their final Capitol Conference game on Oct. 15, the Blue Devils were shut out by visiting Lake Mills 4-0.
Lodi bounced back to win their regular-season finale 2-1 over visiting Dodgeville.
The Blue Devils (10-6-1 overall) finished 6-3 to tie Watertown Luther Prep and Lake Mills for third place behind Sugar River (7-1-1) and Wisconsin Heights (6-2-1).
The Blue Devils will kick off the WIAA Division 4 playoffs tonight. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils will host 13th-seeded Lomira at 7 p.m. The regional final is set for Saturday.
Lake Mills 4
Lodi 0
The L-Cats scored all four goals in the second half.
Drew Stoddard led Lake Mills with a pair of goals, while John Wilke and Jailen Ortega had one each. Wilke and Joey Toepfer both had an assist.
Lodi goalie Carson Richter registered 20 saves, while Connor Dean had six for Lake Mills.
Lodi 2
Dodgeville 1
The Blue Devils scored a goal in each half to thwart Dodgeville.
Lodi got on the scoreboard first with an unassisted goal by Erick Mendosa 33 minutes, 56 seconds into the contest.
Dodgeville tied the game with just under two minutes to play in the first half.
The Blue Devils came up with the winning goal at the 85:07 mark. Matt Brisky scored off an assist by Patrick Treinen.
Richter preserved the win with three saves.
