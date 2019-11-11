Beverly J. Thiele, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her home in the Township of Leeds.
Beverly was born on July 29, 1934 in Wauwatosa, the daughter of Robert and Grace (Martin) McMillan. She married Harland Thiele on March 5, 1952 in the parsonage at Zion Lutheran Church. Beverly loved sewing and quilting. She belonged to the Columbia County Homemakers and curled at the Arlington Curling Club. Beverly was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Marlene Tischer of Portage; her grandchildren, Nate (Jen) Tischer of Arlington and Gretchen Tischer of Blue Mounds; great-grandchildren, Brandon Tischer of Arlington, Staci Tischer of Mt. Horeb and Sean Tischer of Blue Mounds; her brothers, Jim (Marianne) and Tom (Donna) of Poynette; her sister, Marian, of Oshkosh; her sister-in-law, Elaine, of Sun Prairie, other relatives and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harland, her son, William “Bill” Thiele and her brother and sister-in-law, John (Marlene) McMillan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in the Township of Leeds with Rev. Scott Schwertfeger officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
