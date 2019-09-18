The Lodi girls tennis team had a great start to the Capitol Conference season on Sept. 9. The Blue Devils thwarted visiting Watertown Luther Prep 5-2.
The Lady Blue Devils set themselves up for the victory with three wins in singles play and then slammed the door shut with two doubles victories.
Mya Bowman had a great effort at No. 2 singles for Lodi. She got the best of Ana Glisper 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Lodi’s Taylor Paar thwarted Ana Goelzer 6-3, 6-3.
Rachel Winters had the final singles win for the Blue Devils at the No. 4 spot. She shut out Josey Frazier 6-0, 6-0.
Haley Olson had Luther Prep’s only singles win, as she knocked off Dorothy Deans 6-3, 6-2.
The Lady Blue Devils’ No. 2 doubles team of Krista Mayberry and Alihah Sebert bested Josephine Biebertiz and Charis Glende 6-1, 2-0.
Lexy Karls and Oliva Lange had the final win for Lodi. The No.3 tandem defeated Sarah Vance and Jillian Micheel 6-1. 6-2.
Luther Prep’s No. 1 doubles team of Abigail Schewe and Alethia Schmidt took care of Adriana Lee and Leah Beyer 6-1, 6-3.
The Lady Blue Devils were scheduled to play at Mauston on Sept. 12, but the match was postponed to Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. due to bad weather.
Lodi will be at home tonight. It will host Wayland Academy in a Capitol Conference dual at 4 p.m.
