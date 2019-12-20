Lake Placid, Florida – William (Bill) Pratt died on December 10, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, to Percy and Dorothy (Hancock) Pratt. He graduated from Madison East High School in 1944 and served his country for four years in the United States Marine Corps. He married his wonderful wife and best friend, the former Elizabeth (Betty) Slightam, in 1949. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with an accounting degree and was employed by General Motors and then Ray-O-Vac until he retired.
Bill was a loving husband, devoted father, proud Poppa and steadfast friend. He was second to none as a caregiver to Betty, who lived with MS for thirty years. They moved to Florida in 2001. After she passed in 2003, he carried her in his heart as he built a new life. He was blessed with a community of dear friends, with whom he bowled, fished, played cards, watched football and enjoyed happy hours on his porch overlooking Lake June. He instilled a love of reading in his daughters, leaving behind a log and ratings of the 1,500 books he read.
Bill is survived by daughters Julie Pratt (Joe Vealey) and Karen Cooney (Ed); granddaughter Alison (Andy) Deuberry; brother Leslie (Jan); and sisters-in-law Bernadine Pratt and Joyce Slightam. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brother Dick; and brother-in-law Bill Slightam.
Bill’s ashes will be interred next to his wife’s at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison, Wisconsin. He asked that any memorials be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
