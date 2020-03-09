March 14
Bingo
Reach Out Lodi will hold Bingo 6 p.m. on March 14. Concessions by Boy Scouts Troop 113, 50/50 Ra e, Bingo cash prizes, Proceeds go to Reach Out Lodi.
March 15
Lake Melvin
Yacht Club
Yacht Club: The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will hold a meeting for club members on Sunday, March 15, starting at 1 p.m. at Peg & Doc’s Sports Bar, 106 Dane St., Dane. Anyone interested in learning about the Lake Melvin Yacht Club is also welcome to attend.
Meat Raffle
A meat raffle will be held on Sunday, March 15, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Peg & Doc’s Sports Bar, 106 Dane St., Dane. All proceeds will be donated to the Lake Melvin Yacht Club to help local families in need.
April 4
Maple Festival
The MacKenzie Center in Poynette will host its Maple Festival from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6.
