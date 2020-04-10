James and Ginny Bigback of Stevens Point have announced the birth of their daughter, Ivy Valentine, born on April 6, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Ivy is welcomed home by her big brother, Nate, her sister, Wiley, and her brothers, Bruce and Marshall.
Grandparents are Bonnie Bigback, Lame Deer, Montana, and Greg and Margaret Davis of Lodi.
