Current Lodi Mayor Jim Ness will go up against challenger Ann Groves Lloyd during the April elections after both candidates received enough votes during Tuesday’s primary to move ahead.
Ness, who has served as Lodi’s mayor since 2016, received 230 votes, or 44% of ballots cast. Groves Lloyd, who has been an alderperson on Lodi City Council for five years, came away with 204 votes, representative of 39% of the overall total.
The third candidate, Alderperson Suzanne Miller, collected 88 votes (17%). Miller was first elected to the council in 2017.
According to primary results posted to the city of Lodi’s website, 523 residents voted on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The other primary race on the ballot was for Wisconsin Supreme Court. While incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly received the most votes statewide, he received 38% of the city of Lodi votes (189). Challengers Jill J. Karofsky, a Dane County Circuit Court judge, collected 50% of the ballots in the city (249) and Ed Fallone, a Marquette Law School professor, received 12% of the total, with 59 votes.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates are vying for a 10-year term. The court currently has a 5-2 conservative majority.
The spring elections in Wisconsin will take place on April 7. More about the Lodi mayoral candidates was published in this week’s Lodi Enterprise.
