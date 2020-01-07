The majority of the area’s spring elections will include competition amongst candidates and there will be a few changes for certain due to incumbents stepping down.
Individuals wishing to pursue a role on a municipal or school board had to file necessary paperwork with clerks by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in order for their names to appear on ballots. As of Tuesday afternoon, prior to the Lodi Enterprise/Poynette Press deadlines, a number of candidates had their forms turned in.
In the City of Lodi, there are three candidates for mayor, which means a primary will be held on Feb. 18 to determine the two final candidates. Mayor Jim Ness, Alderperson Suzanne Miller and Alderperson Ann Groves-Lloyd all filed papers to run for the mayoral seat.
There are also three alderperson spots up for grabs in Lodi. Incumbent Rich Stevenson, council president, will run again. Alderperson Paege Heckel filed a non-candidacy statement, but did not respond to an emailed request for comment by press time.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Peter Tonn, the third current alderperson, had not filed candidacy forms.
The Lodi School Board will also see at least one shift after the elections, as current School Board President Susan Miller will not seek another term. Miller has served on the board for almost two decades.
“I have learned so much and have thoroughly enjoyed most of the last 18 years serving on the Lodi School Board,” Miller said via email. “I am very proud of all that has been accomplished, thrilled with what great and unique opportunities we offer our students and excellent facilities while I have been on the board.”
With two seats open on the school board, incumbent Vice President H. Adam Steinberg’s name will be on the ballot, along with newcomers Bud Styer and Barb Beyer.
In a third Lodi race, another incumbent will be stepping aside. Lodi Town Board Supervisor Jon Plumer, who now serves as Assembly District 42 representative, will not continue on the board.
“I just don’t have time to properly do it, now serving in the Legislature,” Plumer said. “The people of Lodi deserve better than that. If I can’t devote my time to it, I’d rather have someone else do the job. I am going to miss it.”
“I would like to sincerely thank the people of the town of Lodi for putting their trust in me and allowing me to represent them for two terms,” Plumer added.
The other expiring seat on the Lodi Town Board is currently held by Supervisor Chad Wolter, who has filed his for re-election bid. As of Tuesday morning, two other individuals, Marc Hamilton and Connie Sears, turned in their paperwork.
Similar to other area elections, the Poynette School Board’s section of the ballot will have one incumbent listed, Randy Tomlinson. The other current member, Ron Redell, is not seeking another term and did not respond to an emailed request for comment by press time.
Newcomers Michael Ritzke and Sally Stewart will face off with Tomlinson for the two available seats.
In Poynette, three incumbent trustees will run unopposed unless challenged by write-ins. Trustees Bill Boor, Terri Fiore and Chris Polzer will all be on the ballots to reclaim their seats on the Poynette Village Board.
In Dekorra, the town board seats currently held by Sandy Smith and Gary Leatherberry will be up for grabs. As of Tuesday at noon, neither Smith or Leatherberry had filed paperwork with the town clerk. A newcomer, Valicia Gilbert, turned in candidacy forms.
As for the Arlington Village Board, candidates will be chosen during the municipality’s caucus, to be held on Jan. 13. The two seats expiring this year belong to Jim Laatsch and Jason Humboldt currently.
Individuals interested in running as write-in candidates must file a campaign registration statement (ETHCF-1) as soon as they decide to run for office (prior to collecting or spending money on a campaign) or, at the latest, by noon on the Friday before an election. Write-ins seeking a seat which has a registered candidate need to complete the form in order for votes for them to be counted. However, in the case of a vacant position for which no candidate is registered, any write-in names will be counted.
The 2020 spring elections will be held on April 7.
Editor’s Note: This article was published prior to the 5 p.m. deadline on Jan. 7 for candidacy paperwork. Any candidates who filed appropriate forms with clerks after the Lodi Enterprise/Poynette Press print deadline will be added to this article online as soon as possible. All candidates who filed by the deadline will be included in future articles about the spring elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.