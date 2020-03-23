Per the Library Board’s decision on Monday night, the Poynette Library is closed to the public, but it is extending these curbside services available Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Here is what curbside service means:
Printing – Please phone first at (608) 635-7577. After approval from the librarian on duty, send your document to poylib@poynettelibrary.com. At your arranged pick-up time, meet at either the front or back door for document transfer.
Faxing – Please phone first at (608) 635-7577. After approval from the librarian on duty, meet at either the front or back door for document transfer.
Free Books – There is a cart near the back door with free books. We will be adding new items daily. Feel free to take a book. There is no need to bring it back or exchange it with one of your own. Just take one and enjoy!
Take-and-Makes – On Monday, March 23 and Thursday, March 26 there will be Make-and-Take bags available on a cart near the back door, starting at 9:30 a.m. Filled with boredom-busting fun, there will be something for everyone. Just one per person, please.
The library is adhering closely to the Wisconsin Department of Health’s Emergency Order #5 to “eliminate any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 10 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time.” If you or a family member are feeling unwell at all, please refrain from using these services.
Also, look for a fun activity for families to enjoy that will be posted on the library's web calendar and Facebook page.
