The outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has led to a number of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lodi/Poynette area.
Both the Lodi School District and the Poynette School District closed their schools as of Sunday, March 15.
A notice on the Poynette School District web site reads: “In the best interest of the health of our community, the School District of Poynette will be closing effective immediately Sunday, March 15, 2020. This closure will extend to at least Monday, April 6. Continue to watch for more detailed updates through email, our website and social media.”
Lodi was among the school districts listed as closed effective immediately as of Sunday, March 15, according to a press release from Lodi Superintendent Charles Pursell.
The statement reads: “In the best interests of the health of our students, staff, and families, the following public schools in Dane County and surrounding area will be closing effectively immediately as of Sunday, March 15, 2020. This closure will extend minimally through Friday, April 3. Individual school districts will be sending out more detailed information to their families and staff as soon as possible, but collectively agreed to close schools immediately. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate through this rapidly evolving situation.”
Another school in the area that is closing for the 2019-2020 school year until further notice is Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Dane. That’s according to a message that was sent out Sunday night.
Also, the Poynette Area Public Library sent out an update from Director Jodi Bailey: “The health and safety of our patrons and staff is our top priority. For the time being, we are continuing to provide primary services in the library, but we are suspending all programs until further notice. We urge you to consider your health situation before entering the library. Please don’t put yourself or others at risk. We will continue to closely monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations from our Library Board, Columbia County, State of Wisconsin and the CDC.”
Sauk Prairie Healthcare and Prairie Clinic is also making area residents aware of the resources it has available in a statement that reads: “Sauk Prairie Healthcare and Prairie Clinic are working together closely to ensure we are prepared to meet the community’s healthcare needs 24/7/365. Our COVID-19 incident command team meets daily to evaluate the evolving situation and coordinate logistics, supplies, testing and communications. We have modified operations to limit exposures for patients, families and staff.”
For the latest local healthcare updates, with information about COVID-19 constantly changing, visit www.saukprairiehealthcare.org/coronavirus-covid-19.
The Lodi & Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce has posted new information about upcoming events. The Citizen of the Year Banquet has been postponed. It was scheduled for April 14. The chamber will be in touch with more information in the future.
The Rotary is still holding its annual smelt fry on March 18. However, it will not be available only by takeout.
Also, Reach Out Lodi has canceled all community events at its location until the end of the month. Follow them on Facebook for updates. The community store will remain open. If you are able to volunteer, deliver needed items, or are in need of items, call (608) 592-4592.
We will continue to provide updates on coronavirus-related issues as necessary.
