Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) has postponed his March town hall meetings, initially scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 17.
One of them was scheduled to take place in Poynette from 9-10 a.m. at Poynette Village Hall.
As of right now, Congressman Grothman plans to hold town hall meetings the second week of April. More information on April meetings is forthcoming.
The postponed town hall meeting times and locations were:
