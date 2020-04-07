A Waunakee 3-D printing company has retooled its operation and is now manufacturing face shields for emergency responders.
April Weir-Hauptman, who started Partita last year with her husband, David Hauptman, said she saw the need for more personal protective equipment (PPE) and saw that Prusa, which makes 3-D printers, offered an open-source model for headbands to secure the shields.
“We didn’t invent the idea,” Weir-Hauptman said. “We changed the model.”
Normally, Partita prints violins, offering a way to provide affordable instruments for families.
“I co-founded the company with my husband,” she said, adding that he had taught himself the violin in recent years. “It’s kind of a hobby.”
Weir-Hauptman gave him a 3-D printer three Christmases ago.
“We combined those two hobbies and started Partita kind of for fun. We noticed there was a market for this, so we turned it into a company.”
On March 22, the couple retooled when they saw PPE was in short supply.
“We printed the first prototype...and then put it on Facebook to see if we could get people to help,” Weir-Hauptman said.
Within a week, they were able to produce 440 shields. As of the interview with Weir-Hauptman on April 2, some 500 face shields had been assembled, and 243 were ready for assembly.
First the headband is printed and then attached to transparency film to use as a shield. Weir-Hauptman said the transparency film is less expensive than plastic typically used in a shield, and GHC has approved the transparency film.
As of April 2, Partita has supplied 10 different organizations with the shields, including the Waunakee Area EMS, the Waunakee Police Department, Lodi Area EMS, GHC, Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee, Stoughton EMS, Police and Fire, and Shullsburg Rescue Squad.
She was in the process of filling the Lone Rock EMS, Police and Fire shipment. All are reimbursing Partita for the cost.
Some individual nurses are buying their own shields, and Weir-Hauptman was in the process of starting a GoFundMe page to cover the costs. Donations to that fund can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/manage/3d-printed-face-shields-for-covid19.
“I’ve given them what they need,” she said about health care workers. “Organizations are not supporting them with any protective equipment.”
When Weir-Hauptman is not manufacturing protective equipment, she works as a senior director at a contract research organization, managing those running clinical trials. The company is based in San Mateo, California, so she normally works from home.
“What’s new is having everyone at home with me,” she said.
Her husband is a lead environment artist at Raven Software in Middleton.
