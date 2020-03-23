Columbia County Health and Human Services has reported five positive tests for the coronavirus as of March 23. Of the tests done, 122 have had negative results. The county has now been identified as having community spread, meaning people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
COVID-19 update for Columbia County
