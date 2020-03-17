Precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus have caused a number of cancellations in the Lodi and Poynette area. They include:
-Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
-The IATA Lodi Valley Chapter Trail Improvement Event
-The Poynette Area Historical Society meeting
-Blessed Trinity Catholic School is closed for the rest of year.
-March 31 presentation at Pioneer Place Apartments Poynette
Events throughout the area are canceling, and bars and restaurants were ordered to close as of 5 p.m. March 17. It is advised to check with organizers to see if events are still planned as the public is cautioned against congregating in groups of more than 10.
The Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press office is also closed to the public, but we are still publishing the paper. Please reach by email at lpedit@hngnews.com or by phone at (608) 729-3366.
