Village of Dane President Roger Schmidt has declared a state of emergency. The following is a memo from Schmidt:
The Village of Dane in conjunction with Dane County Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency for the Village of Dane. The Board of Trustees are concerned with what is happening world-wide and locally with the spread of the Coronavirus. As such, they are encouraging all residents to take the recommended necessary precautions of safety and wellness. Please do all you can to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, respect social distancing, and be prepared for changes on a regular basis.
To protect the health and well-being of our village employees, there will be limited access to the Village Hall and the Public Works Garage until further notice. If you need assistance from any village staff, please make contact by telephone or email first. If it becomes necessary for you to interact with village staff, they will assist you in that endeavor. By using prevention and limited social interaction, we can slow the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable people groups and our village staff.
All utility payments and other paper documents should be placed in the drop box on the east side of village hall by the parking lot. The box will be checked throughout the day.
Absentee Ballots and Voter Registrations are handled most easily by visiting the website: myvote.wi.gov. Ballots will be mailed within 24 hours of receipt. All absentee ballots must be returned by April 7, 2020 at 8 pm to be counted.
And I would like to remind you to be cautious about what you flush into the sewer system. Toilet paper substitutes may not be as disposable as you would like to think. Sewer back-ups are messy and expensive.
Several types of businesses in our area have been closed, it is best to check before you go there. The Senior Center and several other public buildings in Waunakee are closed. The Dane Community Center is closed for all social events through the end of April. The April 7 Election is currently still planning to be held.
Continue to watch for changes and to monitor information from the State of Wisconsin and Dane County for mandates and information. Please be safe and stay well. Thank you for your patience as we all get through this together.
