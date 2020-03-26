COVID-19 SITUATION UPDATE
March 26, 2020 2:00 p.m.
Not all patients with symptoms are tested for COVID-19. Those with mild symptoms are most often directed to self-monitor at home without testing.
COVID-19 is spreading throughout Columbia County and Wisconsin.
Knowing this, please take Safer at Home orders seriously.
Columbia County Coronavirus Information Line 608-742-9753.
NON-MEDICAL QUESTIONS: TEXT COVID19 TO 211-211/CALL 211/
Visit 211 Wisconsin.org
Assistance finding food-paying for housing bills-accessing free childcare-other essential services
• Columbia County COVID-19 Lab Confirmed Cases (As of 2 p.m. on March 26, 2020):
• Positive: 5
• Negative: 184
• Deaths: 0
• Columbia County has been identified as having community spread. See Outbreaks in Wisconsin. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. See CDC Covid-19 How it Spreads
• More information. Columbia County website
• State of Wisconsin COVID-19 Lab Confirmed Cases (As of 2pm on 3/26/20):
• Positive: 707
• Negative: 11583
• Deaths: 8
• More information: DHS website
• For current national case counts, visit the CDC website.
Key Messages
• If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider
• You are safer at home.
• We all need to work together to and stay home. This will help us flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19. Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this pandemic is our number one priority.
• The only tool we have to stem the tide of COVID-19 is physical separation from each other. We have to stop this virus from spreading further.
• The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to our lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you're feeling overwhelmed. Call 800-985-5990 to speak to a trained crisis counselor or text TalkWithUS to 66747.
• While you may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, you can still call or video chat with them.
• Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it's important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
• Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
o Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
o Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
o Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact
What’s New
• The “Safer at Home” order is in place to limit the number of face-to-face interactions and slow the spread of COVID-19. Under the order, all Wisconsinites must stay home as much as possible and non-essential businesses and operations must cease, with limited exceptions. All public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household are prohibited, except for the limited exceptions contained in the order.
• The order will remain in effect until 8:00 a.m., April 24, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued. Click here for a list of Frequently Asked Questions.
• Definitions of Essential Businesses and instructions on how to comply with the Safer at Home order can be found on the WEDC website. This page also includes a form to contact WEDC with questions.
• According to the Safer at Home order, you do not need special permission or documentation to be out and about, but please stay home unless absolutely necessary. Businesses do not need to provide their employees with documentation for them to travel to and from work.
• If it’s essential for you to leave your house, please stay 6 feet away from others.
• Information and wellness tips for individuals living with mental health conditions during the COVID-19 outbreak
• Recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on how to self-monitor for illness
• If you have family or friends in long-term care facilities, please read this memo on visitation. When a COVID-19 case occurs in a long-term care setting, the potential for rapid spread can be extremely high and life-threatening, so please do not visit unless absolutely necessary. Your cooperation is critical to keep the residents, staff and caregivers protected.
• REMINDER: Call your healthcare provider before going into a clinic if you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. This will allow them to provide guidance, prepare ahead if you need to be seen, and minimize risk to others.
Domestic Travel Guidelines
CDC has recommended voluntary home quarantine for U.S. residents who have traveled to domestic locations and countries with widespread sustained transmission of COVID-19. These recommendations are rapidly changing.
How to Protect Yourself from COVID-19
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Cough or sneeze into an elbow if no tissue is available. Wash your hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe.
• Click here for additional guidance from the CDC
Additional Resources
• Investigations in Wisconsin
• COVID-19 cases in the United States
• The CDC released actions for protecting communities from COVID-19. It includes mitigation strategies for specific groups including individuals, schools, assisted living facilities, businesses, community organizations and healthcare providers.
• Full library of print resources for schools, businesses, etc. from the CDC.
• All Columbia County Situation Updates and Press Releases
• Wisconsin Department of Children and Families
• Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
• Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
• Wisconsin.gov website for the public to access information from multiple state agencies.
