The Lodi Common Council made quick work of its monthly meeting March 17. The council unanimously approved all resolutions on the agenda.
The first that gained approval was the amendments made to the General Development Plan regarding the Highlands of Ridgestone subdivisions. The ongoing development of the Terrace Vista subdivision is near the westerly limits of the City of Lodi, adjacent to three schools within the district — Lodi High School, Lodi Middle School and Lodi Primary School.
The amendments were already approved by the Lodi Planning and Zoning Commission at its monthly meeting March 10. One of the amendments centered around making Mariahwynn Terrace a circle drive, rather than connecting it through to Sauk Street. That change was due to the steep slopes of the area and problems with the bedrock of the land.
“We made recommendations and they complied with them,” said council member Rich Stevenson, who is also chairperson of the plan commission.
Another bigger change was the multi-use trail already in place in a neighboring subdivision that will continue into Terrace Vista along a shared private drive used by four of the new lots.
Project developer of Portage-based Grothman Holdings, LLC James Grothman was thankful for the approval and said that the Terrace Vista portion of the overall project will begin as soon as 10 more lots within the area were sold.
The council also approved a one-year contract with General Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. The contract will provide Lodi Town Hall with general maintenance of its heating and air condition units and related equipment.
The contract is good for two regularly scheduled maintenance visits — one in spring with the cost being $1,155 and the other in fall, costing $1,330.
The city will also receive preferential service over other non-contracted clients for any reason.
Coronavirus update for Lodi, Columbia County
Columbia County board member and District 27 Supervisor Nancy Long was in attendance of the common council meeting and said that the county was declaring a state of emergency as of March 18 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Through March 20, there have been five reported cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County. It was indicated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the virus was community spread.
“It’s changing almost hourly,” Lodi Mayor Jim Ness said.
The City of Lodi made a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday, March 19.
For updates on the City of Lodi and changes due to COVID-19, go to www.cityoflodi.wi.us and follow the various links.
So far, the pandemic has not canceled the spring elections, set for April 7. It has been recommended that residents around the country vote via absentee ballot, rather than go the their local polling stations.
