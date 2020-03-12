At present, Wisconsin is still considered a low-risk state to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) issue. However, the situation is fluid, ever changing, and requires constant review in regard to decisions in relation to how we can best protect and safeguard our staff and students.
Our school nurse and administration are in constant contact with national, state and Columbia County Health and Human Services personnel and trying to stay up-to-date on this fluid situation.
Internally to date, we continue to take extra-cleaning steps, have had our health professionals monitor student absences and illness reports, instructed all of our students on proper hand washing hygiene, and instituted a daily hand-washing protocol for all of our Primary, Elementary/OSC students with reminders to our middle/high school students on the importance of this practice. We have provided informational links to staff and parents that connect to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services information regarding the most current Coronavirus (COVID-19) information.
We are also instituting a limit on all of our group activities, starting on Monday, March 16, to meet the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation of 50 people or less. We realize there are some activities planned over the next three days that may exceed this limit and we are advising individuals/parents/grandparents to use their own discretion on whether to attend or not attend any of these events based on the most current CDC information and/or for their own health related concerns
We are currently in the process of developing a district-wide plan to address the possibility of the need to close school for a period of time. That plan is in process and we will provide additional information to staff, students, and parents once the plan has been finalized.
