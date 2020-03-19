Brush and Limb Pick Up will begin on the second Tuesday in April in the Village of Dane. No brush or limbs should be placed on the curb until the week of April 13, 2020.
Piles of brush that are already on the curb will remain there until pick up begins. If requested by the property owner, the Public Works Crew will collect the pile; however, a fee will be charged to the property owner. The brush pick up ordinance is Chapter 480-13, please see that ordinance for more details.
Thank you for your cooperation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.