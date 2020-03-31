The City of Lodi mayoral race is down to two, after incumbent Jim Ness and challenger Ann Groves Lloyd received enough votes in the Feb. 18 primary to move ahead.
Ness has served as Lodi’s mayor since 2016, while Groves Lloyd is in her third term as an alderperson on the Lodi City Council.
Ness garnered 230 votes in the primary, or 44 percent of ballots cast, compared to Groves Lloyd’s 204 votes, which equaled 39 percent of the total.
A third candidate, Alderperson Suzanne Miller, received 88 votes (17 percent). She has been an alderperson since 2017.
Jim Ness
First elected as mayor in 2016, Ness, who has lived in Lodi all of his life, said he is running again to finish what he started four years ago.
“I was always aware of my surroundings, and I saw things on the council that weren’t right, that needed to be corrected,” said Ness, who is running for a third term as mayor.
Ness feels the council is moving in the right direction now. Overall, Ness said he believes everybody should be held accountable and that he is fiscally conservative.
“I will spend money if we get a good bang for our buck,” said Ness, who ran unopposed for mayor as an incumbent two years ago. Before becoming mayor, Ness spent six years as an alderman on the city council in the 1990s, and then another six or seven years right before becoming mayor.
“I feel good that most of the council is behind me and that a lot of the residents are behind me,” said Ness. “We have a good working relationship.”
Ann Groves Lloyd
Like Ness, Groves Lloyd is a lifelong resident of Lodi. She believes the community is on the verge of something big.
“Lodi is at this cool precipice,” said Groves Lloyd. “It has so much potential. There are so many wonderful things happening, but a lot of it is happening in silos.”
Groves Lloyd is hoping to bring it all together and draw the community together around its natural beauty. She also wants to focus on economic development.
Groves Lloyd worked at the Wisconsin Alumni Association for 10 years, was the director of career services and associate dean for Students Academic Affairs in the College of Letters & Science and also served as an academic advisor before retiring in 2018.
“I’ve been really involved in the community, and I feel I have a lot of time and energy to give back,” said Groves. Lloyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.