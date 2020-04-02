Do you remember a man driving a burgundy Mercedes around Lodi? That man is Charles (Chuck) Skooglun, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on March 30.
Chuck was born at home in St. Paul Minnesota in 1918 during World War I. He was the baby of the family and had two older sisters. Chuck’s reputation as a hard worker was established early by selling magazines at the age of nine. After school he would cover his route, selling Good Housekeeping, Harper’s, and Boys’ Life. Each magazine cost a nickel; two cents went to Chuck and three cents to the publisher. The depression was on and while his dad was a good provider, Chuck’s pennies were occasionally needed to help his family get by.
At 16, Chuck worked for a florist. He made floral bouquets and arrangements for all types of celebrations. But there was one thing his boss wouldn’t let him do: pin corsages on the ladies. (He might stick them with a pin!)
After high school graduation Chuck enlisted in the Army as WWII was beginning. He became a supply staff sergeant for the Signal Corps. Chuck was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii; he loved the army and considered making it a career, but life had other plans for Chuck.
Once the war was over, Chuck went home to Minneapolis but felt restless. He stopped at an employment agency and was hired as a salesman on the road for Coca-Cola. He serviced all the University of Wisconsin buildings in Madison, La Crosse, and Platteville, along with Madison and Milwaukee businesses. Eventually, Coca-Cola had Chuck traveling seven states on the West Coast. This was a big job. Coca-Cola was a very good company to work for, and going to work in a suit coat and tie did not bother Chuck at all.
One day while at work at Rennebohm’s on the Capitol Square, Chuck he met his future wife, Arlyne. For five years of their marriage they ran a restaurant for Hoffman House in Nashville, and then returned to the Madison area to help care for their aging parents. A beautiful new mobile home at Crystal Lake in Lodi became home for Chuck, Arlene, and their boxer, Ace. Chuck and Arlyne spent 48 happy years together, 35 of them on the shores of Crystal Lake.
Never one to sit idle, in his later years Chuck took a job at Koltes Hardware in Lodi cutting glass for windows and repairing doors and screens. He worked there for 22 years, retiring at age 96.
Chuck is a well-respected man who has worn many hats in life. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW, a 32nd Mason, and a Zor Shriner. He belonged to the Cherokee Country Club and the Ham Radio Club in Portage (call #WA9TOZ).
Perhaps most importantly, Chuck has been a friend to many. If you would like to help him celebrate his incredible 102 years, cards can be sent to Chuck Skooglun, 634 Center St., Black Earth, WI 53515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.