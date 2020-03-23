The American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day is March 24, 2020. According to the ADA, diabetes affects about 9.4 percent of the U.S. population.
Nearly 1 in 4 adults living with diabetes are unaware that they have the disease. Another 84 million Americans have pre-diabetes. If you have a family history of diabetes, you have a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes. You are also more likely to develop type 2 diabetes if you are over age 45, are overweight, or are not physically active.
To address diabetes locally, the Waunakee Village Center is offering a new diabetes prevention and management program called “Sweet Movers.” The Sweet Movers program is designed to engage people who are at risk of or have Pre-Diabetes or Type 2 Diabetes in a supportive environment. The program will include three components: support, educational information and exercise. Each class will consist of 15-20 minutes of discussion and 30-40 minutes of exercise. By the end of the session participants should have the tools they need to decrease their risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes or set their personal goals regarding diabetes management. The class will be led by Laurie Stolen RN, Diabetes Prevention Lifestyle Coach and Certified Group Exercise Instructor. The seven-week class will be held Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., beginning April 22. Contact the Village Center to register – 608- 850-5992. A small program fee applies.
Waunakee Lions Club has underwritten a portion of the Sweet Movers program costs as a part of the Club’s continuing diabetes awareness program – Operation Diabetes Blue. Courtney Cosgriff, the Club diabetes awareness chairperson, said “We Lions realize the importance of personal knowledge and constant awareness to prevent and manage this disease and we encourage all residents ages 18 and up with, or at risk of, diabetes to participate in this excellent program of education, sharing and activity. Knowledge and exercise are major diabetes prevention and management tools.”
