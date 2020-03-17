The Lodi & Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce is encouraging families with kids in need of something to do to consider recording a mesasge for the residents at one of the community's local nursing homes.
Here is list of the senior living facilities in Lodi: https://bit.ly/2TYa0NF.
To schedule a Skype or FaceTime call with Divine Rehabilitation at Lodi, send an email to bsmith@lodihc.com.
For Our House Senior Living, you can upload directly to their Facebook page and the residents will see it, Our House Senior Living - Lodi Assisted Care
