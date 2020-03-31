March 24: 31-year-old woman was stopped and given a warning for speed.
March 24: Officers received a check welfare call in the 400 block of Seminary Street. The reporting party stated she had not heard from her mother since Sunday evening. Contact was made with the subject and everything appeared to be OK.
March 24: A 16-year-old male was stopped and cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
March 25: Report of previous owner and another subject illegally entering property in the 300 block of Lodi Street and possibly removing items. Property has been in foreclosure. New owner reporting subjects refusing to leave property. Subjects contacted by police. Incident referred to the District Attorney for criminal trespass.
March 25: 911 hang-up in the 300 block of Pebblebrook.
March 25: Lodi Police Officer and Lodi Fire Department dispatched to the 200 block of Chestnut Street for a report of a natural gas leak. Officer on scene able to evacuate residents, and the fire department conducted an investigation into the cause of the leak. No law enforcement action taken.
March 26: Lodi officer observed vandalism to men’s bathroom while conducting foot patrol in the 500 block of Fair Street. Investigation ongoing.
March 26: Kwik Trip reporting gas drive-off that occurred at 8:07 a.m. March 25. Subject identified and was returning to pay the cost of the fuel. Failure to pay was possibly in error.
March 26: Assisted Richland County Sheriff’s Office with locating and interviewing a 25-year-old male involved in felony in eluding Richland County. Subject fled Richland County Deputies on motorcycle Sunday, March 22. The subject was located, interviewed and taken into custody for Richland County Sheriff.
March 27: A 29-year-old female was given a 10-day corrective notice for expired registration.
March 27: A 35-year-old female was stopped for expired registration plates. Upon investigation, she has current plates for the vehicle in Portage but has not made it there to pick up.
March 27: Assist Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with check welfare. Incident occurred in Portage at courthouse earlier in the day. Subject was evaluated. Columbia County completed the investigation.
March 27: Officer was requested to do a welfare check in the 300 block of Hill Street. Contact was made with the subject and everything was OK.
March 27: 911 hang-up in the 900 block of Ellie Rae Drive.
March 27: Traffic stop conducted due to registered owner showing revoked driver’s license. Driver was not registered owner and had a valid driver’s license.
March 28: Officer requested to assist Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with an EMS call in the W22300 block of Red Cedar Drive.
March 28: Lodi police officer conducted foot patrol at 100 block of Pleasant Street in the City of Lodi. A broken window was located on the northwest side, rear portion of the building. The damage to the window appeared intentional due to a rock located directly under the window with glass debris. No other rocks were located in the area, The window had a second panel behind the damaged window which was intact and not damaged. Entry was not gained into the building due to the size of the window opening and second panel. Pictures were taken of the damaged window and key holder contacted. Two cameras were in place to be reviewed at a later time.
March 29: While conducting foot patrol, officer located an unsecured/unlocked door to Main Street. Building was cleared and nothing suspicious was located. Attempted to contact key holder and voicemail was left. Door was not able to be locked and secured due to needing a key to lock the dead bolt from the outside of the building. Nothing of high value was located inside of the vacant building.
March 29: Officers received a report of a domestic disturbance that took place in the 200 block of Sauk Street. After investigation, Lawrence W. Wickham was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail for domestic disorderly conduct.
