While the Reach Out Lodi Community Center is now closed, the Community Store remains open to serve Lodi area families Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8-11:30 a.m.
Orders for food and personal essentials can be called in, and volunteers will meet community members in the parking and deliver the items to their car. The volunteers have always delivered products to homes when needed and will continue to make home deliveries.
Call Reach Out Lodi at (608) 592-4592 if you are in need of food or personal essentials.
