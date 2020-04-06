March 30: Keep the peace request while female subject obtains some belongings after a domestic disturbance the day before. The subject obtained property with no issues.
March 30: 911 hang-up call at Lodi Clinic. New employee inadvertently dialed 911.
March 30: Election signs and orange cones placed in subject’s yard overnight. Vandalism investigation ongoing.
March 30: Lodi officer assisted a Columbia County traffic stop in the City of Lodi. No law enforcement action taken.
March 31: Criminal damage to top of Lodi property reported around 9:24 p.m. on March 30. Juveniles observed breaking windows with rocks, resulting in approximately $800 in damage. Investigation continuing.
March 31: Agency assist to Columbia County Sheriff for a welfare check on Dalton Road. Assisted until deputy arrived.
March 31: City of Lodi officer conducted a traffic stop on Water Street near the intersection of Lodi Street. Devon Chambers was issued a citation for operating while suspended and given an ordinance citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 31: Traffic stop conducted for registration violation. 10-day corrective notice issued.
March 31: 911 misdial at the 800 block of N. Main Street.
March 31: Lodi officer made contact with a male subject walking. Subject was playing Pokemon Go. All appeared to be OK.
April 1: Officer received a complaint from a school official concerned about a high school student having interaction with a much older individual. The incident was investigated by the officer and Columbia County Health and Human Services.
April 1: Police received a complaint of a vehicle on Elizabeth Street not moving for three weeks. Officer chalked the tires and would check back in 24 hours.
April 1: Traffic stop: A 41-year-old male was cited for operating while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
April 1: Lodi Police officer received a bank alarm activation at Associated Bank. Building was secured and walked through with key holder. Nothing suspicious was located.
April 1: Lodi Police officer observed a vehicle pull into a 130 N. Main St. (storage units). The officer observed the go to the unit and open it up right away. It appeared OK.
April 1: Traffic stop for defected brake/tail lamp.
April 2: Lodi Police officer responded to the 100 block of Tina Marie in the City of Lodi for a carbon monoxide activation and assisted fire as needed.
April 2: A 29-year-old was stopped an given a warning for illegible registration plates.
April 2: Police received a suspicious complaint of a vehicle or SUV going up by the water reservoir by the primary school. Extra patrol already assigned.
April 2: Traffic stop: A 52-year-old male given a warning for illegible registration plates.
April 2: Traffic stop: a 38-year-old male given a warning for an equipment violation.
April 2: Lodi Police officer stopped a vehicle for registered owner showing suspended driver’s license. Driver was not the registered owner and was released.
April 3: Lodi Police officer observed a trailer hitch in the roadway on Seminary Street near Prospect Avenue. Officer removed the item.
April 4: Police officer stopped a 36-year-old female for a moving violation. She was given a warning.
April 5: Max Rolfe was cited for no insurance on motor vehicle and received a verbal warning for equipment violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.