POYNETTE – Ellen I. Byrns, age 82, left her earthly life on Friday Feb. 7, 2020. She was born on Feb. 23, 1937 in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Hazel and Elmer Byrns. After the death of her parents, Ellen made her home with Lewis and Florence Byrns in Lodi. Ellen graduated from Lodi High School in 1955 and earned her teaching degree from Platteville Teachers College in 1960. She began her teaching career in Nekoosa and retired from Poynette Schools in 1990. Teaching was her greatest gift to the many children she taught. Ellen is survived by her close friends, Karen A. Millard and Carol Schliesman, as well as her students and friends. Committal services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
