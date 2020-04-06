Margaret Loretta "Peg" McAnaugh

Margaret Loretta McAnaugh “Peg”, of Odessa, Florida, passed away on March 28 in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones. Peg was born on May 4, 1941 in Evergreen Park, Illinois. She was the daughter of Gladys and Lawrence Connell. Peg attended Carl Sandburg High School in Palos Park, Illinois, and obtained her associate degree in accounting from Madison College in 1985.
After camping for many years in Lodi at The Okee Lodge, she and her late husband Ron moved the family to Lodi in 1978. Together they owned and operated Hickory Hill Resort on Lake Wisconsin. After selling the resort in 1984 she worked at American Family Insurance Company until she retired in 2010. After her “retirement” she started working part-time for Kubussen Bus in Lodi. Working with the kids on her bus routes brought her so much joy. She fully retired when she moved to Odessa, Florida, with her daughter Cathy in August 2019 to escape the Wisconsin winters and enjoy the year-round warmth and sunshine.
In her “spare” time she loved to sew, crochet and create many wonderful things. When her grandkids were young, she taught craft nights with not only her grandkids, but other kids in her life. We all have those special projects in our homes to this day. She was an amazing quilter and spent countless hours creating and stitching works of art and love for not only her kids, grandkids and great grandkids but friends of the family, too. She touched everyone with her beautiful work. The quilts are and will be a cherished memory for each of us. She had so many amazing talents, and we were so lucky to be gifted with these over the years.
Peg was an original member of the Lodi Booster Club, which she took great pride in when her youngest was still in school. She never missed a sporting event for her children and grandchildren. She was the ultimate fan/cheering section. She never lost her love of the Chicago White Sox and Bears. She was a dedicated fan for life. But we all knew she was a closet Packers fan.
She is survived by her four children: Cathy McAnaugh and Ron McAnaugh (Sherri McAnaugh) of Odessa Florida, Chrissy Streeter (Terry Streeter) of Lodiand Casey McAnaugh of Phoenix, Arizona; and her brother Lawrence Connell of Palm Harbor, Florida. Her greatest love and enjoyment were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They brought endless joy and happiness to her life: Michael and Nick Kazmierczak, Tyler McAnaugh (Shannon Fahey), Makenzie Cheney (Shawn Cheney), Nathan Townsend, Alex, Jenny and Tina Streeter, Kyle, Cassidy and Cate McAnaugh. She had seven great-grandchildren and another one on the way who lovingly called her GG: Gannon Cheney, Vivianne Kraemer, Jordan and Josh Townsend, Aiden and Lilly Alt, Easton Schwartz. It is heartbreaking that they will not have more time to experience the many things GG had to offer. We will strive to keep her memory alive, so that they can remember their GG and know that they have a special guardian angel watching over them.
She was predeceased by her daughter Debra Townsend and grandson Jason Townsend.
Let’s hope they serve old fashioneds in heaven every Friday night. A celebration of life will be held in Lodi at a later date.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Our memories will be in our hearts forever.
