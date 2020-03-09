Marjorie Knuteson

Marjorie Ruth Knuteson nee Tanke, age 92, born Oct. 23, 1927, to William August Tanke (1892-1979) and Hattie Wilhelmina Albrecht Tanke (1896-1983), went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020. She is survived by son, Kyle (Monice) Knuteson; daughter Kristin (Roger) Hamilton; grandson Zach Knuteson; sisters Helen (Jim) Kindschi and Mary Strang; proceeded in death by brother William (1926-2008). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. As a child she loved movies and music, spending her allowance on records and sheet music. She played piano and cornet. She taught piano and voice for over 50 years and sang in church and community choirs. Marjie graduated from Portage High School and attended teacher's colleges in Stevens Point, Milwaukee, and River Forest (IL). She taught in Lutheran schools in West Bend, Milwaukee and Madison for seven years. She married Richard D. Knuteson in 1956; they divorced later in life. She lived in the Lodi and Poynette areas untilpassing. She was a substitute teacher in the Lodi & Poynette schools for several years. She worked seasonally at Stokely USA for 20 years and the Revenue Dept. in Madison. Marjie loved her family, music, gardening, wildlife observation, her pets, and nature. Her only grandchild was her joy of her life and brought her great happiness. She was the rock of her 1945s class reunion committee; organizing the final event in September 2015 with nine remaining classmates. After a fall and injury she struggled with pain, but still brought happiness to many with her quick wit and silliness.
Marjorie's funeral will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Portage, WI, pastor Greg Hovland will be officiating. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery, Portage, WI. Memorials in her name may be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711, Divine Nursing/Rehab, 700 Clark Street, Lodi, WI 53555 or the WI Humane Society, www.wihumane.org. Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.
