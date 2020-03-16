Columbia County groups work on watershed issues
Great article in last week's (March 12) paper about the Yahara Watershed in Dane County. Here in Columbia County is the Lake Wisconsin Watershed and locally the Spring Creek Watershed. All the issues of the Yahara Watershed are present locally and need to be addressed as well. Runoff from farms and development should be of concern here too. As the article stated: "DNR Secretary Preston Cole's initiatives for a farmer led pilot group....practical solutions for water quality and soil health." Then set up a "framework for an external advising group made up of agronomists, farmers and others."
The "others" could be groups like the Lake Wisconsin Alliance which works locally: The Lake Wisconsin Alliance endeavors to balance the diverse interests of the Lake Wisconsin community while improving water quality, recreational opportunities, and sustaining a healthy ecosystem within the Lake Wisconsin watershed" (including Spring Creek). Contact them at info@lakewisconsinalliance.org
Remember the Spring Creek flood of March a year ago? Water runoff / quality problems are not just for people in the next county, the problems are for all of us.
Bob Hunt
