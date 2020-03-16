Churches, government, schools, businesses and other entities are all affected by the COVID-19 virus, leaving little that isn’t touched by the contagious disease.
On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and on Thursday, March 12, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin. With some exceptions, non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people are being discouraged by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Locally, several cancellations have already been made.
The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department cancelled all fitness classes until further notice.
The Polish Heritage Club of Wisconsin cancelled the Spring Festival, held each year onP Palm Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Monona. Officials all hope to be able to reschedule this event for later in the spring. This cancellation is specific and is not all-encompassing of other events scheduled with the Monona Grove School District. Other events and activities are still being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Residents in McFarland who were going to the McFarland Municipal Center on Saturday, March 14, for the village board candidate forum were encouraged to stay home and watch it either on YouTube or the cable TV channels. The YouTube stream will remain online post-forum as well.
Bishop Donald J. Hying has dispensed Catholics from attending Sunday Mass and holy days of obligation until further notice.
“This means that all Catholics are permitted to miss Mass on Sundays for the foreseeable future, without being concerned that they are neglecting their minimal duties to assist at Mass,” he said in a statement. “This is not to say that the faithful are prohibited from attending Mass – no one is obligated to use this dispensation. However, it is encouraged that everyone takes seriously this dispensation and take liberal advantage of it, keeping in mind also the recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health to avoid large community gatherings – particularly large intergenerational gatherings.”
On Friday, March 13, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) directed water, electric, and natural gas utilities to cease disconnecting residential service for nonpayment until the state public health emergency has been lifted. Additionally, utilities must make reasonable attempts to reconnect service to an occupied dwelling that has been disconnected.
Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm for updates from the DHS.
Follow the newspaper’s websites and social media for updates on the continually changing situation.
