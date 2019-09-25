Madison-area firefighters are coming to the rescue of animals at Dane County Humane Society (DCHS).
Madison firefighters annually produce a calendar with proceeds benefittting local nonprofit organizations. The 2020 Madison Firefighters Calendar will benefit DCHS. The calendar will feature Madison-area firefighters alongside their pets, rescue pets and DCHS alumni animals.
Calendars will be available online at madisonfirecalendar.com, at DCHS’s main shelter, DCHS’s thrift store, select Mounds Pet Food Warehouse locations and at area businesses for $20. All fund raised will support DCHS and the more than 9,000 animals that come into their care every year.
DCHS will also be the benefittting organization of the Madison Area Police and Fire Charity Ball hosted by Fire Fighters Local 311 and the Madison Professional Police Officers Association.
The ball will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Monona Terrace. Tickets are available at www.policeandfirecharityball.com/tickets/.
